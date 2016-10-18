Voice is the universal interface
We’ve been tapping palm-sized screens for the past decade, but soon we’ll be able to speak to everything. Thanks to AI, natural language is becoming a universal interface that makes our devices so easy to interact with that they will disappear into the background.
Build a voice assistant simply by giving it a few examples
Use the Snips web console to create custom intents, and mix them together to build a full-fledged voice assistant that will run on your device, and not in the cloud.
Snips already understands English, French, Spanish, German, Korean, with more coming soon!
Leverage Snips’ ever-growing library of pre-built intents — you can mix and match them with your custom intents to build your perfect assistant.
Deploy to your devices with ease
You can use our web console to build and deploy your voice assistant on a Raspberry Pi, but Snips can actually work on any platform. Just get in touch for a custom integration!
Why Snips?
Cloud-based AI platforms charge per query, leading to unpredictable variable costs. Snips on the other hand is free for makers and for prototyping. It's the only platform that costs a fixed amount per commercial device.
Remember when Amazon S3 went down, and every IoT device stopped working? Relying on the cloud creates a single point of failure for your product, which will never happen with Snips since the platform runs fully on-device!
Snips is the first end-to-end solution offering deep learning based Hotword detection, Speech Recognition (ASR) and Natural Language Understanding (NLU) that run fully on device.
Some companies want you to choose between AI and Privacy. Snips offers you both, while performing better than big voice platforms! Our engine yields 93% F1-score, and runs in less than 100ms.