Adding voice to the connected world.
Using Voice to Make Technology Disappear
Adding voice to the connected world.
Using Voice to Make Technology Disappear
Snips is an AI-powered voice assistant you can add to your products. It runs on-device and is Private by Design.
Voice is the universal interface

We’ve been tapping palm-sized screens for the past decade, but soon we’ll be able to speak to everything. Thanks to AI, natural language is becoming a universal interface that makes our devices so easy to interact with that they will disappear into the background.

Build a voice assistant simply by giving it a few examples

Use the Snips web console to create custom intents, and mix them together to build a full-fledged voice assistant that will run on your device, and not in the cloud.

Snips already understands English, French, Spanish, German, Korean, with more coming soon!

Supercharge your assistant by adding pre-trained capabilities

Leverage Snips’ ever-growing library of pre-built intents — you can mix and match them with your custom intents to build your perfect assistant.

Deploy to your devices with ease

You can use our web console to build and deploy your voice assistant on a Raspberry Pi, but Snips can actually work on any platform. Just get in touch for a custom integration!

The first on-device voice platform

Snips has made breakthroughs in Artificial Intelligence, using Deep Learning to understand what people want with high precision. Furthermore, it is the first ever voice platform to run fully on small devices such as a Raspberry Pi, offering full privacy and offline capabilities!

Why Snips?

Private by Design

Since Snips can run fully on-device, your user data doesn't have to be sent to a server. This means better protection of your user data against hacking and surveillance, and lower compliance costs with HIPAA and GDPR regulations!

Fixed Cost

Cloud-based AI platforms charge per query, leading to unpredictable variable costs. Snips on the other hand is free for makers and for prototyping. It's the only platform that costs a fixed amount per commercial device.

Resilient to Cloud Outages

Remember when Amazon S3 went down, and every IoT device stopped working? Relying on the cloud creates a single point of failure for your product, which will never happen with Snips since the platform runs fully on-device!

On-device Hotword, ASR, and NLU

Snips is the first end-to-end solution offering deep learning based Hotword detection, Speech Recognition (ASR) and Natural Language Understanding (NLU) that run fully on device.

High Performance

Some companies want you to choose between AI and Privacy. Snips offers you both, while performing better than big voice platforms! Our engine yields 93% F1-score, and runs in less than 100ms.

“The company is focused on this idea that you can add an artificial intelligence layer to all of your devices.”
“Snips has severe competition from the big guns such as Google and Apple. How does it stand out? Privacy”
Ready to build your voice assistant?

